Two shot during dispute between 'intoxicated' neighbors, Houston Police say
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after an alleged dispute between intoxicated neighbors led to two men being shot in north Houston.
Houston: Cotillion Drive apartment shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday at a complex on Cotillion Drive near Aldine Bender Road.
Police at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between upstairs and downstairs neighbors at the apartment complex. Everyone involved was reportedly intoxicated.
Two men were shot in this incident. Officers applied tourniquets to both victims, and they were taken to a hospital. Police say both men are expected to recover.
Police are investigating the incident, and charges will come later.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Department