Houston Fire Department rushed to a chaotic scene at Fairmount Apartments in southwest Houston. The initial call reported a fire in one of the apartments, but the situation took a turn, leaving one man in handcuffs.

What began as a routine response for the Houston Fire Department escalated into a rescue operation around 11:15 p.m. on Christmas Day. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a harrowing sight – heavy flames engulfing the targeted unit.

Reports surfaced that a family member intentionally started the fire, putting a disabled man in grave danger in the blazing apartment. After being successfully rescued, the man was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

There were no additional victims discovered when subsequent searches were conducted, despite initial information suggesting there were more victims. Firefighters battled the intense blaze for approximately 15 minutes before gaining control.

Complicating matters, officials say the firefighting operation faced hurdles as the initial water supply was compromised by a faulty plug. The first responders then rerouted lines to another hydrant, eventually restoring a stable water source.

There were no reported injuries among firefighters or other occupants of the apartment complex.

The aftermath was marred by suspicions of intentional arson by family members on the scene as a man was taken away in handcuffs.

Arson units are investigating the incident to determine the veracity of the reports.