Firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire at NW Houston apartment complex

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with symptoms of dehydration after battling an apartment fire that left five units damaged at a complex in northwest Houston, officials say.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Mangum.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire coming from some units.

The residents were able to get of the building on their own, officials say, and no civilian injuries were reported.

According to HFD, a firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration symptoms.

The fire was extinguished before 4 a.m. Four units were damaged by fire, and one unit was damaged by water, according to HFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

