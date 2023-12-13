Houston Amber Alert: Police searching for 9-year-old King Davenport, last seen in Humble

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Authorities are searching for 9-year-old King Davenport.

King was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wilson Road in Humble.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, which had Los Angeles in yellow print, ripped blue jeans, and red, white and blue Air Jordan tennis shoes.

Humble police believe King is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.