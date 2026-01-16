Man killed in Southwest Houston hit-and-run, police say

The Brief A man was hit by a vehicle overnight Friday on Almeda Genoa Road. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man has died after being hit by a vehicle overnight in Southwest Houston. Police are turning to the public for any information on the suspect vehicle.

Houston: Almeda Genoa hit-and-run

What we know:

At about 3 a.m. Friday, police were called to a crash on Almeda Genoa Road, near Almeda School Road.

Officials say a man was in the eastbound lanes of Almeda Genoa when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle left without helping, but another driver saw the victim and called 911.

Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be named publicly until his loved ones have been notified. Police did confirm that he was 67 years old.

There is no information about the suspect vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)