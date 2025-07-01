Houston homeowner spots alligator in front yard
HOUSTON - A Houston homeowner was surprised to find a large alligator in his front yard as he tried to leave his house on Tuesday morning.
Alligator in Houston neighborhood
What we know:
Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton posted a photo and video of the alligator outside of the home on Garrett Road in northeast Houston.
When deputies arrived, they called in a professional animal wrangler to "detain" the alligator.
Video shows the wrangler dragging the alligator, with tape on its mouth, onto a trailer.
(Source: Harris County Constable Pct. 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton)
The animal was taken to a safe location.
What we don't know:
It's not clear where the gator came from, but Garrett Road runs along Sheldon Lake State Park.
What to do if you see an alligator
What You Should Do:
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says if you see an alligator, and it is not approaching people or posing a threat, to contact them.
Breeding season for alligators is in the spring and summer and that is when the animals look for a new habitat.
If you see a wild alligator, back away slowly. Gators are quick and will defend themselves if they feel cornered.
If you hear an alligator hiss, it is a warning that you are too close.
TPWD says if you see an alligator in the roadway to notify local authorities.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Constable Pct. 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.