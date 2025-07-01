Houston homeowner spots alligator in front yard

The Brief A Houston homeowner found a large alligator in his front yard on Garrett Road Tuesday morning. Harris County deputies called a professional wrangler who safely "detained" and removed the gator. The alligator's origin is unclear, but Garrett Road runs near Sheldon Lake State Park



A Houston homeowner was surprised to find a large alligator in his front yard as he tried to leave his house on Tuesday morning.

Alligator in Houston neighborhood

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton posted a photo and video of the alligator outside of the home on Garrett Road in northeast Houston.

When deputies arrived, they called in a professional animal wrangler to "detain" the alligator.

Video shows the wrangler dragging the alligator, with tape on its mouth, onto a trailer.

(Source: Harris County Constable Pct. 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton)

The animal was taken to a safe location.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the gator came from, but Garrett Road runs along Sheldon Lake State Park.

What to do if you see an alligator

What You Should Do:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says if you see an alligator, and it is not approaching people or posing a threat, to contact them.

Breeding season for alligators is in the spring and summer and that is when the animals look for a new habitat.

If you see a wild alligator, back away slowly. Gators are quick and will defend themselves if they feel cornered.

If you hear an alligator hiss, it is a warning that you are too close.

TPWD says if you see an alligator in the roadway to notify local authorities.