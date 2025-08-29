Man arrested in Louisiana, admits to fatal 2024 shooting in Houston's South Park, police say

The Brief Willie James Whitlock was shot and killed in August 2024. Police say Kedar Smith admitted to his role in the shooting while in custody in Louisiana. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A suspect has reportedly admitted to his role in a 2024 Houston shooting after being arrested in Louisiana. Kedar Andrey Smith, 28, is charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old Willie James Whitlock, according to Houston Police.

Houston crime: Suspect arrested in 2024 South Park shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on August 17, 2024, shortly after 11 p.m. Police were called to Guadalcanal Road, near the South Loop and Doolittle Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the street. The victim, now identified as Whitlock, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced deceased.

What we know:

According to Houston Police, Smith was identified as a potential suspect in Whitlock's death. HPD worked with police in Louisiana to find and arrest Smith on Monday.

Houston investigators met with Smith at the Rapides Parish Jail, and he allegedly admitted to his role in the shooting. Investigators contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and Smith was charged with Whitlock's murder.

As of Thursday, HPD says Smith remains in Louisiana, but he will be extradited to the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)