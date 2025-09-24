Second suspect wanted in fatal 2019 Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Houston investigators have identified one man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over six years ago. Now that that suspect is in custody, police are searching for another suspect in connection.
Houston crime: 2019 shooting
The backstory:
According to Houston Police, the shooting happened in January 2019 at an apartment complex on West Airport Boulevard. Police reported to the scene and found 44-year-old Terry Clark deceased in his apartment.
On Thursday, Sept. 18, police say 28-year-old Trevon Lewis was identified as a suspect in the case. He was said to be arrested on a murder charge.
Second suspect wanted
What we know:
Police have now released a photo of a second suspect.
He is described by authorities as a Black male standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 150–160 pounds.
What we don't know:
The second suspect's identity is unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case or the second suspect can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS
The Source: Houston Police Department