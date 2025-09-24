Expand / Collapse search

Second suspect wanted in fatal 2019 Houston shooting

By
Published  September 24, 2025 6:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • In January 2019, Terry Clark was found deceased in his apartment on West Airport Boulevard.
    • Trevon Lewis was arrested for the shooting last week.
    • Anyone with information on the second suspect or this case can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston investigators have identified one man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over six years ago. Now that that suspect is in custody, police are searching for another suspect in connection.

Houston crime: 2019 shooting

The backstory:

According to Houston Police, the shooting happened in January 2019 at an apartment complex on West Airport Boulevard. Police reported to the scene and found 44-year-old Terry Clark deceased in his apartment.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, police say 28-year-old Trevon Lewis was identified as a suspect in the case. He was said to be arrested on a murder charge.

Second suspect wanted

What we know:

Police have now released a photo of a second suspect.

He is described by authorities as a Black male standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 150–160 pounds.

What we don't know:

The second suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or the second suspect can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston