Second suspect wanted in fatal 2019 Houston shooting

The Brief In January 2019, Terry Clark was found deceased in his apartment on West Airport Boulevard. Trevon Lewis was arrested for the shooting last week. Anyone with information on the second suspect or this case can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston investigators have identified one man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over six years ago. Now that that suspect is in custody, police are searching for another suspect in connection.

Houston crime: 2019 shooting

The backstory:

According to Houston Police, the shooting happened in January 2019 at an apartment complex on West Airport Boulevard. Police reported to the scene and found 44-year-old Terry Clark deceased in his apartment.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, police say 28-year-old Trevon Lewis was identified as a suspect in the case. He was said to be arrested on a murder charge.

Second suspect wanted

What we know:

Police have now released a photo of a second suspect.

He is described by authorities as a Black male standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 150–160 pounds.

What we don't know:

The second suspect's identity is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or the second suspect can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS