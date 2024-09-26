The Brief Darius Sonnier, 25, was arrested and charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the 2018 deadly shooting of 75-year-old That Huu Le. Johntiz Robertson, 23, and Reginald Hawkins, 22, have also been arrested and charged with the same offense for the shooting. Houston police believe there is another, unidentified suspect involved in the shooting.



A third suspect has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of 75-year-old That Huu Le in January 2018.

On Wednesday, Darius Limar Sonnier, 25, was arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting on 9828 Blackhawk Boulevard,

Sonnier's arrest comes years after two other suspects, Johntiz Robertson, 23, and Reginald Hawkins, 22, were also charged with capital murder for their alleged involvement in Le's death.

Houston police report on Jan. 20, 2018, in a grocery store parking lot, Le was approached by two suspects as he exited his vehicle. After an altercation, he was shot multiple times and the suspects left in a gold-colored sedan.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Darius Limar Sonnier

Le was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD investigators were able to identify Hawkins and Robertson as suspects. Hawkins was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was officially charged on June 1, 2018. Robertson was arrested and charged on June 17, 2022.

Sonnier, the third suspect, was identified on Wednesday. He is in federal custody for an unrelated incident but has been charged for his alleged role in the 2018 murder.

Investigators are still searching for one additional, unidentified suspect involved in the shooting.

The HPD urges anyone with information regarding the remaining suspect or the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.