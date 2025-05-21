Houston: 2-year-old toddler killed in crash, 2 people in custody

The Brief An investigation is now underway after a 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the 3400 block of Ocee. It's unclear what led up to the crash or how it occurred.



Houston police are investigating after a 2-year-old toddler was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening.

2-year-old girl killed in Houston crash, 2 others taken into custody

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred in the 3400 block of Ocee around 6 p.m.

Houston police said the original call was regarding two men walking around an apartment complex with guns confronting people. They were both taken into custody.

At the same time that was happening, officials said they got a call about a woman who had arrived at a nearby emergency room and said a two-year-old toddler was struck by a vehicle.

The 2-year-old died at the hospital, officials stated.

Police said preliminary information was that there was a crash near the parking lot where the 2-year-old was struck. The mother grabbed the child and took her to the hospital.

Officials said the two people, who are said to be young males, that were taken into custody, were related to the child, got upset because the child had been struck, and started looking for the people who struck the child.

No guns were fired in connection to the incident, police said.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials said it's unclear at this time who struck the child.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information or you saw what happened, contact the Houston Police Department.