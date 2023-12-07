Houston 15-year-old shot on Fairdale Lane, suspect on the run

Houston police are investigating a shooting involving teenagers in Midwest Houston.

According to Houston Police, officers responded to the 6400 block of Fairdale Lane after reports of a shooting and found an injured 15-year-old girl.

CRIME: Mother of slain Edna cheerleader seeks justice after finding daughter dead

Preliminary information says the girl was walking down the street with a male around the same age as her when they got into an altercation with another male.

During the argument, the second man shot the 15-year-old in the shoulder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police say the girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The male she was with also went to the hospital for an injury, but it was not a gunshot wound.

The shooter is still on the run, police report.