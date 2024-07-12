Hospitals overcrowding in the aftermath of Beryl

Three people have died from hyperthermia in the aftermath of Beryl - that's high body temperature.

This comes as energy companies are working around the clock to get electricity back on for those impacted by Beryl.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of people are still without power. Included in that count are healthcare facilities.

Dr. Danish Ali joins The Factor to talk about how this is leading to massive overcrowding in hospitals.

