A suspect is in jail after claiming he had been kidnapped and forced to flee from officers during a chase where he allegedly shot out a deputy's headlight. Keithan Carl Randall, 34, was arrested early Sunday morning after firing shots at a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office deputy at 11800 Westheimer Road.

Keithan Carl Randall (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The deputy was not injured in the incident. Deputies say they spotted Randall's gray Infiniti sedan driving in reverse on Westheimer Road around 1:10 a.m. When they tried to pull him over, he reportedly sped off, prompting a chase.

During the pursuit, Randall allegedly fired a weapon at the deputy's vehicle, striking the front left headlight. Despite the gunfire, the deputy was unharmed and did not return fire. The chase ended when deputies lost sight of Randall’s car.

In a surprising twist, Randall later called 9-1-1, claiming he had been kidnapped. Officers from the HPD Westside Patrol Division responded to the 1900 block of South Kirkwood Drive, where they detained him. They also recovered the Infiniti, along with fired rounds found inside the vehicle.

Now facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and felony evading arrest in the 174th State District Court, Randall is currently sitting behind bars at the Harris County Jail.