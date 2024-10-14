One family is pleading for the community’s help after their son, a tow truck driver, was shot 8 times.

On October 9th, 40-year-old Benjamin Bolton was rushed to Ben Taub where he is recovering in the ICU after a car repossession job went wrong.

"I got the call from my husband, and he said Mom hold on, and I said what, and he said Benji’s been shot," said Rhona Bolton, Benjamin’s mother.

Rhonda Bolton is still in disbelief about what happened to her son, Benjamin.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

" They said he was repossessing a car, and he was more or less tracked down or ambushed," Bolton said.

According to Rhona Bolton, it all started on the 900 block of Broadway St., where she says her son and his partner were doing their job repossessing this white van but - the pair already had a vehicle hooked up to the back of the tow truck so her son, having the keys - got into the white van and drove off.

"This was just someone that valued their possessions more than they did a human life," said Bolton.

However, Bolton says that on the 7900 block of Harrisburn Blvd, Benjamin was hit 8 times with gun shots after 2 vehicles blocked him.

The second vehicle opened fire on the driver's side of the white van.

OTHER CRIME: Suspect on the run since 2023 causes fatal wreck, killing mother of two"

"This is what we’ve been told by the doctors. He was shot 3 times in the arm, 3 times in the side, one time in the pelvis and one time in the back," said Bolton.

Now her son, also a father, is recovering thankfully, but she wants answers.

"They had to actually leave his stomach open because they didn't know what kind of damage, because there was so much blood and trauma. They didn't want to close him up, and come back and open him up again to make sure they didn't miss something," Bolton said," Tow truck drivers get a bad rep, but they just do their job. That’s a job to them, to pay the bills and feed their families and there is nothing in this world worth killing somebody over."

The Houston Police Department tells Fox 26 the investigation is ongoing, but 3 men were detained, and they are waiting on possible charges from the DA’s office.