Records show that Sebastian Sanchez, 25, was on a five-year probation when he caused a deadly crash while running from police.

Police arrested him last week after he took off in a stolen car near Will Clayton Parkway and US Highway 59, leading to a tragic crash that resulted in the death of a mother of two, Esoterica Spivey, who was traveling along the Eastex Freeway. Spivey leaves behind two young daughters, and her death has left her family and community devastated.

Sebastian Sanchez



Court records indicate that in 2021, Sanchez was put on a five-year probation for violating a protective order filed against him twice in the span of a year.

In 2023, the records show he violated his probation terms by failing to report to his probation officer. The last time he did was in June 2023, according to the documents.

In November, the state filed an adjudication of guilt for these violations, which a judge signed."November of '23 is when a judge signs off saying he's a wanted fugitive. There's a warrant out for his arrest," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

But, Sanchez was never picked up by the cops.

Then, in July 0f 2024, records show that Sanchez led Houston Police on a chase in a stolen F-150.

"The officers were told to terminate that chase, he goes on his merry way, they found out who he is and charged him with a felony," said Kahan.

Sanchez, a wanted fugitive, wasn't found until October - when he caused the deadly crash according to police.



"There were multiple opportunities to bring Sanchez into custody. I'll argue to the day I die that those decisions led to the death of this innocent woman," said Kahan.