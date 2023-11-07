Honeyland Festival announced today that Summer Walker will be joining the Main Stage of the festival's Saturday lineup.

Walker will join other musical performers such as GRAMMY Award-winning artists such as Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Tems, and more at the Honeyland Festival taking place in Houston from Nov. 11-12. This unique lineup features a collection of Black music artists, complementing the diverse array of food and beverage selections showcased at the festival.

"Honeyland is a celebration of Black creativity in all its forms," said Summer Walker. "I’m excited to join this historic lineup of Black artists and performers who move our culture forward, and provide an unforgettable experience for all who attend Honeyland."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 1: Summer Walker performs onstage during Summer Walker's "One Night Only" CLEAR EP Series Concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on June 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Jazmine Sullivan was also scheduled to perform, but will is no longer part of the lineup, the festival said.

General Admission, VIP, and Platinum passes for both two-day and single-day access are on sale with prices starting at $95. Tickets can be bought on their website.

The full schedule of music performances by day is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 11:

Inayah

Dende

Tay Powers

Jae Murphy

DJ Spinall

Chloe

Tobe Nwigwe

Summer Walker

Miguel

Sunday, Nov. 12:

DJ Mr. Rogers

Lenora

Coco Jones

Lucky Daye

Tems

Houston All-Stars featuring Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Lil Keke, and more

Mary J. Blige

Starting on Monday, Honeyland launched "Honeyland Week," a five-day series of daily giveaways to enhance the festival experience. The giveaway includes an additional $10 credit for purchases at the Corner Store, where attendees can shop for products from exceptional Black-owned businesses, according to the festival press release. Festival-goers can visit Honeyland's Instagram for the announcement of each giveaway which is available to the first 250 individuals who purchase a 2-Day GA or GA+ Pass.

They also announced their lineup of restaurants that will appear at the festival, including some from Houston's local culinary scene, such as Bun B's Trill Burgers, Nigerian chef Kavachi Ukegbu's Grubido restaurant, and the innovative fusion food truck Foreign Policy.

"We’re so excited to bring a plethora of cuisines, flavors, and cultures to Honeyland for everyone to experience, "said Staci Hallmon, IMG’s Senior Vice President of Arts and Entertainment Events in North America. "The restaurants showcased at Honeyland will be an extension of the incredibly diverse Black businesses and establishments that make up the heart of Houston’s thriving culinary scene."

Honeyland says they partnered with Black Restaurant Week in the lead-up to the festival to offer exciting activations at participating Black-owned restaurants and small businesses. Themed menu specials and happy hours will be hosted across the greater Houston area, providing discounts on items like wings, BBQ, and beverages. Guests will also have the chance to win tickets to the festival by checking in at various locations. For more information, please visit their website.