Northeast Harris County: Driver dies after vehicle flies off overpass, officials say

The Brief The accident happened Friday morning on Homestead Road. The vehicle allegedly struck a curb and drove on the sidewalk before becoming airborne into a jersey wall fence. Joseph Leblanc Jr. was found deceased at the scene.



Harris County investigators are looking into a deadly crash after a vehicle flew off of an overpass early Friday morning.

Houston Homestead Road: Vehicle flies off overpass

What we know:

The accident allegedly happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday at an overpass on Homestead Road.

Harris County officials identified the deceased driver as Joseph Leblanc Jr.

Based on the initial investigation, it's believed that Leblanc was going north on Homestead when his Hyundai Sonata struck a raised concrete curb. The vehicle then started driving on the sidewalk before hitting a guardrail and becoming airborne into a fence on the jersey wall.

The vehicle then fell over 30 feet into a grassy area underneath the overpass.

The sheriff's office was called at about 8 a.m. after the vehicle was found. Paramedics got to the scene at about 8:15 a.m., and Leblanc was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say Leblanc wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time and multiple airbags were deployed.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division.