Homeowner thankful for her life after massive Southeast Houston home explosion

A gas leak is believed to have caused a large explosion in a Southeast Houston neighborhood late Sunday morning. One home is destroyed, while others nearby are damaged. Fortunately, emergency crews say there were no injuries.

The explosion occurred along Doulton Drive around 10 a.m.

Cellphone video provided to FOX 26 shows a massive cloud of smoke and large flames in the neighborhood. In addition, glass, wood, and debris littered on the ground.

"It was an explosion," neighbor Milfred Whitfield said. "It was a ball of fire. It just went off. The fire just kept going. It got my cousin’s house too."

According to 82-year-old Jewell Myers, she smelled gas Sunday morning inside her home. Myers says she went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. While she was inside her neighbor’s house, her own home exploded.

"I wasn’t going to stay in there smelling the gas that strong," said Myers. "I am thankful that I have my life."

Myers tells FOX 26 that she lived in that home off Doulton Drive for roughly 50 years. The explosion left it in ruins.

"I lost everything," said Myers. "What can I do? I’m 82-years-old. I’d appreciate any help that I can get. I thank God if anybody can help me rebuild my house."

Several other homes in the neighborhood also sustained damage.