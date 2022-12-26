Homeowner shot by two suspected robbers in east Houston: police

Authorities said a man was shot overnight Monday outside his east Houston home after finding two men trying to rob him.

It happened a little after 2 a.m. when police and firefighters were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Seeker St. near Tidwell. Responding officers reportedly found an unidentified man who was shot in the shoulder.

Based on preliminary details, the man told investigators he heard noises outside his home.

When he went to check, the man said he saw two other men, one inside his work van and the other on the side of his house. That's when one of the robbers took out a gun and shot the homeowner.

Officials said both robbers are described only as Black men, who took off in a U-Haul truck.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.