Holistic dietitian believes certain nutrients, vitamins can help fight COVID-19

Even outside a pandemic, this is the time of year when it makes good sense to boost your immune system with vitamins and nutrients, and there are some health experts who believe you can also lessen the impact of COVID-19.

Krystal Hammett a holistic dietitian and nutritionist believes specific nutrients can make a difference. " In the past year we have really been able to conduct more studies, see more benefits these nutrients have to offer, so really your top 5 you are looking at are Vitamin D, Zinc, Quercetin, NAC and Vitamin C. These have continued to show positive results in stopping the viral acquisition, shortening that viral replication, and really helping with recovery", she says.

Each nutrient has its own benefits. Hammet believes that Vitamin D and Zinc are the most essential.

"If you are not finding Zinc, if it’s hard to find in shelves, you can definitely find it in a multivitamin. Some foods that are high in Zinc are oysters, cashews, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds as well.", she suggests

According to a study published by Mayo Clinic, Vitamin D didn’t reduce the length of the hospital stay or mortality rates when compared to those given a placebo, but another study found that those who had a vitamin D deficiency were more likely to test positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 than people who had normal levels of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D3 5000iuVitamin D has direct antiviral effects and provides advanced immune support. Supplementation of this fat-soluble nutrient is necessary, as we do not get enough vitamin D from the sun or from food sources.

Vitamin C 3000mgThis antioxidant is beneficial for those who test positive, it is proven to lessen the duration of the virus as well as the severity of the symptoms. NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) 1000mgThis amino acid protects every cell of your body from the conception of viruses, including Covid 19, NAC also amplifies your natural detox process, aiding in a natural anti-inflammatory and has immune-supporting benefits.

Quercetin 500mgQuercetin is a well-studied naturally occurring polyphenol. Especially when taken with vitamin C, it has some powerful benefits to combat Covid 19.

Zinc 25mgZinc possesses benefits against COVID-19 by improving immune response, minimizing infection, and blocking viral replication. It’s also been proven to prevent lung injury and lessen inflammation in the body.