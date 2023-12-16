Holiday season challenges prompt increased demand at Houston Food Bank

As the holiday season is underway, many families are grappling with food insecurities. Despite a recent decline in inflation, high food prices persist, casting a shadow over the festivities.

According to the Houston Food Bank, a surge in the number of meals leaving their warehouse this year is attributed to an increased number of individuals making tough financial decisions. The food bank is actively seeking ways to optimize the impact of each donated dollar.

SUGGESTED: Harris County suspects accused of stealing lottery tickets; authorities seek identities

Projections from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) paint a less-than-optimistic picture for the future, predicting a 3% increase in overall food costs in 2024

TikTok users have given an analysis of the changing landscape of grocery expenses, drawing attention to the notable contrast between Kevin McCallister's solo grocery trip in the 1990 film "Home Alone" and today's prices. His list, including bread, milk, and laundry detergent, which totaled around $20 with a coupon in the 1990s, would now be worth an estimated $68.

"There's a lot of families who have two working parents, and yet they're still struggling to get food on the table," says Amy Ragan, Chief Development Officer of the Houston Food Bank. "It's especially hard at the holidays when school is out."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ragan reported that the Houston Food Bank's goal for this year is to provide 162 million pounds of food, equivalent to 135 million meals, to individuals and families in need in the Houston area. This represents a substantial increase from the 120 million meals required last year. With more families forced to skip meals to meet essential expenses, the organization faces growing financial needs in delivering aid.

"We're able to secure commodities through the USDA, which always helps. But Houston is a very generous community. We've been successful in getting pallets of different kinds of product donated," Ragan added.

Major corporations, including Chevron, are stepping in to provide support. Through the end of the year, Chevron is tripling donations to the food bank. Every dollar donated during this period can provide nine meals for someone facing hunger, amplifying the impact of each contribution.

Ragan expressed gratitude, stating, "During this time of year, when we're thankful for all that we have, the food bank is very grateful for the support that we receive."

Ragan also emphasized the importance of ensuring recipients receive fresh produce and understand how to use and store it. The Houston Food Bank remains in constant need of donations and volunteers and is open whenever people are available to assist in the warehouse.

For more information on how to contribute or seek assistance, visit here.