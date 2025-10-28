Ground stops end for Bush, Hobby airports

The Brief Ground stops were flights to Houston until 6:30 p.m. Weather is causing delays at Bush Airport A cold front is bringing storm chances through Tuesday evening.



A ground stop has ended for flights arriving at Bush and Hobby airports in Houston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Houston ground stops

FILE - An airplane lands in an inclined position as it lands. (Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What we know:

Houston's Hobby Airport (HOU) and Bush Airport (IAH) grounded until 6:30 p.m. Both are due to severe weather.

The FAA said the stop at Bush was due to a "tornado or hurricane," but neither had been reported in the area at that time. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Chambers County until tonight. No tornadoes have been confirmed so far.

The weather is causing a 15-minute delay for flights departing Bush.

What you can do:

To check on flight times at Hobby Airport, click here.

For flight times at Bush Airport, click here.

Severe Houston storms

Big picture view:

A significant cold front will move through Southeast Texas by this evening, which will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms through 7 pm.

The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail, along with a low tornado risk.