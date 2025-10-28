Ground stops end for Bush, Hobby airports
HOUSTON - A ground stop has ended for flights arriving at Bush and Hobby airports in Houston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Houston ground stops
FILE - An airplane lands in an inclined position as it lands. (Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images)
What we know:
Houston's Hobby Airport (HOU) and Bush Airport (IAH) grounded until 6:30 p.m. Both are due to severe weather.
The FAA said the stop at Bush was due to a "tornado or hurricane," but neither had been reported in the area at that time. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Chambers County until tonight. No tornadoes have been confirmed so far.
The weather is causing a 15-minute delay for flights departing Bush.
What you can do:
To check on flight times at Hobby Airport, click here.
For flight times at Bush Airport, click here.
Severe Houston storms
Big picture view:
A significant cold front will move through Southeast Texas by this evening, which will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms through 7 pm.
The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail, along with a low tornado risk.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.