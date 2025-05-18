Hobby Airport flights delayed following power outage

The Brief A power outage was reported at the FAA control tower at Hobby Airport. Backup generators were turned on and power has been fully restored. Arriving flights have been delayed.



Flights arriving at Hobby Airport have been delayed for Sunday after a reported power outage.

Delays at Hobby Airport due to outage

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a power outage has been reported in Hobby Airport's FAA control tower.

Hobby officials tell FOX 26 that the outage happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Backup generators were turned on, and power was fully restored at around 2:15 p.m.

During the outage, FAA officials warned others to expect delays for flights that were landing at Hobby. The planes that were already airborne reportedly had to remain in the air for up to 30 minutes.

What we don't know:

The cause of the outage isn't clear at this time.