The Harris County Bomb Unit responded to a call for assistance from the Precinct 4 Constable's Office when a suspicious device was found on a public bench near the 11000 block of Antoine Drive.

Lt. Bryan Buccini with the HCSO SWAT Unit says the device, designed to look like a bomb, was determined to be a hoax after an investigation revealed it contained no explosive materials.

Authorities reported that an unidentified individual placed the fake bomb in a public area, seemingly intending to provoke fear and disruption. The item had all the appearance of an explosive device, which resulted in the Bomb Unit being summoned as a precautionary measure.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person who placed the fake explosive.

Community members are urged to report any suspicious activity to the local law enforcement authorities and to refrain from touching or approaching any suspicious items they may encounter.