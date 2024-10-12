Hit-and-run on Penn Street: Victim ejected from 4-Wheeler, flown to hospital

The Brief A person was ejected from a 4-wheeler after being struck by a vehicle on Penn Street. The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene, prompting an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The injured victim was transported from the scene by Lifeflight, and authorities are seeking information on the hit-and-run incident.



Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently investigating a serious hit-and-run collision that occurred in the 11800 block of Penn Street. Early reports reveal that an individual was thrown from a 4-wheeler after being hit by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The incident necessitated an emergency response, with the injured victim being airlifted from the site by Lifeflight. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, as law enforcement begins their search for the driver involved in the accident.

Details are limited but will be provided as the investigation unfolds. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing case.