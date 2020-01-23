HISD Superintendent announces district is considering metal detector, other changes

There could be big changes coming to some schools in the Houston Independent School District including possibly installing metal detectors.

Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan, HISD trustees, and HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova met with some junior and seniors for about an hour at Bellaire High School on Thursday.

This meeting comes just over a week after Cesar Cortes, a student at the school, was shot and killed on campus.

Media was not allowed in the discussion between the students and district officials but Lathan met with reporters after the meeting.

Lathan mentioned after the shooting at Santa Fe High School, HISD has been looking at metal detectors at all middle and high schools. She says they have already gotten quotes and identified which 20 schools they would go in first. The metal detectors could be installed at some schools before the end of the school year.

She adds she is looking for more input from stakeholders before moving forward. However, Lathan says HISD trustees seem to be onboard.

"They’ve been very supportive of going through this. We just have not had a chance [to discuss] because things have occurred outside of the meeting to have an in-depth conversation," she told reporters.

Lathan says she'll be meeting with students at all the high schools for more recommendations.

Additionally, district officials are also considering requiring clear back packs. Also, in the coming days, the district is expected to launch a new online form for parents to submit recommendations.

As for what is happening right now, Lathan says there is increased police presence at schools, staff is undergoing more school safety trainings, and faculty has to review their school's safety protocol and submit recommendations to the district by the end of the month.