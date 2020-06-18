HISD decides against year-round schooling

article

The Houston Independent School District has decided not to adopt the year-round designation with the Texas Education Agency. The designation would have allowed for HISD to have an amended 11-month school year from 2020-2021.

HISD says its current 2020-21 academic year calendar allows for a later start date which could be beneficial during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to HISD, the later start time for the school year will give them time to monitor the pattern of COVID-19 cases and make adjustments in how students are taught.

The district has formed a taskforce called the HISD Communicable Disease Plan Committee made up of employees, educators, parents, and health care officials. The group has been charged with gathering, reviewing, and discussing guidance from local, state, and federal health and education officials and providing recommendations for a reopening plan that prioritizes the safety of students, staff, and the community.

HISD used a survey to gather community opinion on a proposed 11-month school year before making its decision. The survey is still open until July 2, for teachers and parents who want to give their feedback on the district reopening. The surveys can be found at www.houstonisd.org/ParentSurvey and www.houstonisd.org/TeacherSurvey

“I want to thank all students, parents, and stakeholders who participated in the decision-making process by providing their feedback,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “We find ourselves in the midst of unprecedented uncertainty, and the diverse voices in our communities are important to us as we make critical decisions regarding the 2020-21 school year.”

HISD still plans to offer Academic Boot Camps for students who need extra instruction during Thanksgiving, Winter and Spring Breaks.