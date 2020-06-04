HISD cancels 6 summer meal sites, Fresh Bus delivery Thursday due to COVID-19 case

article

Houston ISD says six curbside summer meals sites and all Fresh Bus produce delivery stops have been canceled for Thursday, June 4, following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The six summer meals sites that are closed Thursday include Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, Whidby and R. P. Harris elementary schools. All other scheduled summer meals sites will remain open.

Fresh Bus produce delivery and the curbside summer meals site at R. P. Harris Elementary School are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, June 8. The remaining five school sites are expected to reopen Thursday, June 18.

The district says the temporary closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization of affected schools and district facilities.

According to HISD, health authorities do not believe families participating in the curbside summer meals and Fresh Bus produce delivery programs were exposed.

Impacted employees were notified and are now in self-quarantine.

During the temporary closure, families are encouraged to visit one of the district’s 65 other curbside summer meals sites scheduled to be open on Thursday. A complete list is available at HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.