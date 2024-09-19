The Brief Multiple Houston area schools have experienced lockdowns due to safety concerns. HISD officials have increased the visibility of patrol officers on campus to address these concerns. HISD is emphasizing that any threat, whether real or perceived, will be taken seriously and investigated.



Houston Independent School District officials are addressing safety concerns following multiple lockdowns at Houston area schools this week. On Thursday, the chief of police for HISD held a press conference to provide an update on student safety.

"Here in Houston, recent events, weapons found on campus, threats on social media, have caused concern," said Chief Shamara Garner of Houston ISD.

Earlier this week, Bellaire High School was placed on lockdown for a reported bomb threat that turned out to be false. On Wednesday, a student at Sterling High School was arrested and accused of stabbing another student.

"The fact that weapons are found on campuses, speaks to the effectiveness of our layered approach. Students trust our officers and staff and share that information with them," said Garner.

Now, HISD officials say they're cranking up safety measures and cracking down on real and potential school threats.

"Some threats could be because the kids think they’re funny, some could be a hoax, some very well could be a cry for help. What’s important for students to know is that when a threat is made, and it evokes fear, it’s a crime," said Garner.

HISD officials said they have increased visibility of patrol officers on campus.