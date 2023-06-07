Make some money this summer to hang out with your friends or simply save up for something you're looking to buy through the Hire Houston Youth (HHY) program.

On Saturday, HHY is partnering with McDonald’s owner/operators in Greater Houston and Workforce Solutions to host a final Career and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Ballroom B.

SUMMER JOB: Summer 2023: Houston in need of lifeguards, here's how to apply

The event is free, open to the public, and does not require pre-registration.

Mayor Sylvester Turner's HHY program aims to match Houston youth ages 16 to 24 with 20,000 available jobs and internships.

"We appreciate the steadfast partnership with McDonald’s, Workforce Solutions and our corporate partners to offer employment opportunities to our young people," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Events like this recognize our youth as our most valuable resource and work to ensure that they are afforded opportunities that will allow them to positively impact their families, their communities, and Houston as a whole."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

During the fair, youth can interview with representatives from area employers, and in some instances, they could be hired on the spot with valid work documents.

Youth can also access information on scholarships and get information on interviewing skills, transportation vouchers, and financial literacy.

There are openings available from public and private employers.