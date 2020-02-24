High-water locations on Houston roadways during Monday morning rain

High-water locations were reported on Houston roadways as rain moved across the area on Monday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, drivers should be aware of the following high-water locations:

• IH-45 NORTH Northbound At PARKER RD – 2 Frontage Road Lanes

The following high-water locations have been cleared:

• IH-45 GULF Northbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP – Left Lane

• EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY

Authorities say drivers should never travel through high water, as the depth is hard to determine. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

