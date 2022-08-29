Expand / Collapse search

High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
FOX 26 Houston
An Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone in the new green color during the sales launch at the Apple Inc. flagship store in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 18, 2022. The debut of Apple Inc.s latest iPhone brings a change to the way its U.S. customers can p

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. 

According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m.

Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry into the store after hours. 

Over 200 Apple watches, over 50 Airpods, and over 220 phones were taken during the robbery. 

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a gray 4-door passenger car pictured below. 

The Woodlands Mall robbery suspect vehicle

Photo of suspect vehicle (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle seen in the picture is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #22A259890. 