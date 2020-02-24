High-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office, the chase began around 12:35 p.m. after a traffic stop involving a vehicle with expired tags.

Authorities began pursuing the vehicle near 249 and Moonglow. Pct. 1 says the chase reached speeds up to 95 mph.

It ended when the suspect ran a red light at Gulfbank and Airline and hit three vehicles, according to Pct. 1. A pregnant woman was in one of those vehicles.

One person was taken into custody. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area near Gulfbank and Airline.

