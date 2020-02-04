High-speed chase ends in downtown Houston; suspect arrested

article

Houston police arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase that began in southwest Houston and ended in the city's downtown.

Police say it all began in the 4900-block of E. Ridgecreek after a call about a suspicious event, or possibly a domestic event.

Initial reports say HPD arrived at the scene and the man, who made threats to family members, drove away in a gray minivan. Police also reported that the man may be armed.

Police at one point were able to surround the vehicle at gunpoint, but the driver was able to get away.

The driver has led police through several highways from southwest to southeast Houston and through the busy streets of downtown.

The man was finally stopped and arrested by police at the intersection of Rusk St. and San Jacinto St. in downtown Houston.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.