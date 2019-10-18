He's back! Dave Chappelle is performing three more shows in Houston

article

Dave Chappelle loves Houston, and we love him back!

The comedian and actor is back again for another weekend of performances at the House of Blues.

You can see Dave Chappelle: The Process at The Bronze Peacock Room this Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night.

Tickets are $101 and go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday for all three shows. Doors will open at 11 p.m. and the show will begin soon after.

Chappelle had three surprise shows in the Bronze Peacock Room last week, which sold out quickly.

The venue only holds about 150 people.