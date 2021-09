article

Authorities need your help finding a missing elderly man, last seen in northwest Houston Friday.

Clyde Jones, 75, was last seen leaving the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Dr. near 249 wearing a blue plaid shirt with a black T-shirt, dark black jeans, and no shoes.

We're told Mr. Jones suffers from dementia and if found, you're encouraged to call HPD's missing person's unit at 832-394-1840.