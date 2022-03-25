2 dead after helicopter crashes, bursts into flames in Rowlett

The pilot of a helicopter and a passenger did not survive a fiery crash in Rowlett Friday morning.

The crash happened just before noon, in a field surrounded by a number of businesses in the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, which is about two miles west of the President George Bush Turnpike.

The aircraft burst into flames after impact. Firefighter were able to quickly put it out.

Rowlett police confirmed the pilot and one other person died in the crash.

Video shared by a FOX4 viewer shows a portion of the helicopter separated from the body of the aircraft as it was spiraling to the ground.

The tail landed on a nearby storage building.

Witnesses watched what happened rushed to help, but there wasn't much that could be done.

"I heard an explosion, and a few seconds later, I saw the helicopter hit the ground. I jumped out, it was already in a ball of fire, I jumped out and tried to get him out, but it was too late," Philip Herndon said.

"You could see people getting close, you could see them back away shielding themselves, because it was just so hot," John Rangle recalled. "It was nothing they could do to save them, unfortunately."

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

