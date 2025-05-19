Heights High School dismissing early due to HVAC issues

article

The Brief Houston Heights High School is being dismissed early due to HVAC issues. Students should be picked up as soon as possible. Transportation will be provided for those who normally use the school buses. If students cannot be immediately picked up, they will be kept safe and comfortable until they have a ride home.



Students at Houston Heights High School have been relocated to cooler areas on campus due to issues with the air conditioning system. School officials say they have made the decision to dismiss early.

Broken HVAC causes early dismissal

What we know:

School officials say they are waiting for the arrival of spot coolers that were ordered Monday morning when the HVAC malfunction was identified.

Officials say parents who are able to pick up their students are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Transportation has been arranged for students who normally ride a school bus to school.

For families unable to make immediate arrangements, school officials say the students will be safe and comfortable until they can be picked up.

No other information was provided.