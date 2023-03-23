A heavy truck accident on I-10 eastbound is causing a huge traffic standstill on the highway.

Details are limited, but authorities said the crash occurred on I-10 eastbound at North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.

We're told two vehicles are involved in the crash.

All mainlanes are affected due to the accident.

If you are driving in the area, you're urged to avoid the area, so authorities can clear the scene and complete their investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.