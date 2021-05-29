Heavy rain causes Houston police officer to crash while responding to call

article

A Houston police officer, responding to a call Friday night, ended up needing help, himself, after crashing into a ditch.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened Friday night on Riceville School Rd. around 11 p.m.

The officer was on his way to an "assault in progress" call. However, Friday night's heavy rain created some dangerous driving conditions and the officer lost control.

Fortunately, the officer suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to a hospital.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

