Health official licks finger moments after warning people during coronavirus press conference

During a coronavirus press conference, the director of a California county health department did something so many people do every single day, but it was also something she had just warned the public to not do -- she licked her finger before turning a page.

Dr. Sara Cody, the director of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, listed off a number of measures people can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 – with one of them being to avoid touching your face.

Moments after making the warning, Dr. Cody can be seen licking her own finger to turn over a page in her notes, and eagle-eyed internet users were quick to point it out.

One version of the clip racked up more than five million views, which hopefully means five million people will be aware every time they're tempted to put their hands on their faces.

Watch the full press conference here: