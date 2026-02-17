‘He was family’: Houston reflects on the life and local impact of Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Brief Local leaders credit Jackson’s visits to Houston during his presidential campaigns in the 1980s as the "beta test" for Houston’s modern multicultural political identity. Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition helped to successfully bridge the gap between Houston’s historic Black churches and civic engagement, creating a strategy for mobilizing that is still used in Harris County today.



The world knows Reverend Jesse Jackson as a titan of the Civil Rights movement and a two-time presidential candidate. But in Houston, his legacy isn't just found in history books—it is etched into the city’s political DNA, from the classrooms of Texas Southern University to the precincts of Harris County.

Following the news of Jackson’s death, local leaders and scholars are reflecting on the specific Houston blueprint he helped to create.

A blueprint tested on campus

In the 1980s, Jackson was on the ground at Texas Southern University and the University of Houston, mobilizing a generation of young and old voters.

Dr. Carla Brailey, an associate professor at TSU and former Vice Chair of the Texas Democratic Party, says Jackson’s presence was a turning point for the city.

"Even then, he worked against the odds," Bailey told Fox 26. "That's what all of this is about. When you make up your mind. When you understand that you have a calling to get us beyond this point...even thinking about the late Barbara Jordan. Making sure that we are reaching the promises of democracy."

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition was more than a campaign slogan; it was a strategy to unite Houston’s Black, Brown, and working-class communities. By connecting the faith community with civic engagement, he turned some of the city's historic pulpits into engines for political change.

Bishop James Dixon, President of the Houston NAACP, notes that Jackson’s bond with Houston was deeply personal, citing his close ties to local icons.

"He loved Houston. His connection to Rev. Lawson...so many other leaders here," said Dixon. "He was family to us. But he was also the voice that said Houston matters on the national level."

The fight continues

While Jackson’s political impact is undeniable, local leaders say his fight for remains unfinished.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis warns that in the energy capital of the world, the racial wealth gap suggests a rolled-back clock.

"If Rev. Jesse Jackson was talking to CEOs in Houston today, he'd say... how could we let that happen?" Ellis said. "Particularly for the people who have suffered so long—fought so much to change things."

As Houston continues to grow and evolve, Dr. Brailey believes Jackson’s real legacy is found in the strategy he left behind — a strategy currently being utilized by a new generation of activists and leaders across Houston.

"He was able to do that and help people to see that we're all in this together," said Brailey. "And look what we can do if we do this together. He was a man of action."