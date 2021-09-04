HCSO: Several shell casings found outside NW Houston apartment complex, 1 dead and shooters still at large

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting Friday night at a northwest Houston apartment complex, where a man died and the suspects are at large.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies were called out to the 300 block of N Vista Dr. around 10:30 p.m. where they found several shell casings and cars that were shot throughout the complex. Officials say a man was taken to the hospital through a private car, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver who took him to the hospital was questioned by constable deputies and is cooperating.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded and how the man was hit but officers believe there may be an additional victim, due to the blood trails they've been noting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call HCSO Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

