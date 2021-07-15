HCSO: Security guard shot suspect at vehicle lot in north Harris County

article

Authorities say a security guard shot a man who was among a group of suspects trying to drive off with vehicles from an insurance car auction lot in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rankin Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to deputies, the incident began when a group of males broke into the lot and took several vehicles.

Authorities say a security guard working on site tried to detain one of the suspects. At some point, the sheriff’s office says, the suspect turned around and stood up, and the security guard shot him.

The injured suspect went to a gas station down the road after the shooting and was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

It is unclear how many other suspects were able to flee the scene. The sheriff’s office says two vehicles were left behind at the scene, and investigators were able to get fingerprints off of one of them.

Authorities are also working to obtain surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP