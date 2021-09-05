HCSO: Man shot and killed at north Houston bar, suspect at large

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a bar in north Houston Sunday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it's unclear how the incident unfolded entirely but says it happened at Micheladas El Guero on Airline Dr. When officers arrived, they found a man, who had been shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, it's believed the shooter took off in a black Hummer.

