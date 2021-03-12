HCSO: Man fatally shot mother-in-law after holding wife, kids at gunpoint

Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife’s mother to death at a home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Gregorio Gaitan.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of Loyola Drive.

Authorities say a woman reported that her husband shot her mother. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrived on the scene and found a woman dead in the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds.

The wife reportedly told authorities that she and her husband had been having marital difficulties. When she returned home on Thursday, the husband held her and the children at gunpoint, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wife was able to make contact with her mother, who responded to the home. Authorities say the husband shot his wife’s mother to death as she approached the home.

The sheriff’s office says the wife and children were able to escape through the back door, and the husband fled the scene before authorities arrived.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall and 200 pounds. He reportedly fled on foot wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt and shorts.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating. The sheriff’s office says a charge of Capital Murder is pending.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gregorio Gaitan is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

