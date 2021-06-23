HCSO: Driver believed to be racing crashes into tanker truck

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating following a deadly crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Clay Road near Grand Parkway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information was the driver of a Camaro believed to be racing a Mustang on Clay Road when a tanker truck turned in front of them, causing the Camaro to drive underneath the fuel truck.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released.

