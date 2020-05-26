HCSO: 2 dead after chase suspect crashed into bicyclist, car

Harris County deputies say a bicyclist and a driver died after a suspect crashed into them during a pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit began shortly after 9 p.m. Monday when a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 10000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Authorities say the driver did not stop and continued driving southbound in the southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial, until he eventually crossed into oncoming northbound lanes.

As the suspect traveled into oncoming lanes of traffic, deputies say the suspect struck a bicyclist and then another car.

The innocent driver and the bicyclist were both taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office says the suspect showed some signs of impairment and a DWI investigation is underway.