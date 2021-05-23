Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:08 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:36 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:27 AM CDT until TUE 2:31 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins said Buckhead restaurant turned him away because of race

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Basketball Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins said a Buckhead restaurant denied him a table because of his race.

The former Hawks great and current broadcaster shared an image of Le Bilboquet, which is located in The Shops Buckhead, on Saturday, saying he had never felt prejudice at a restaurant until he went to the restaurant.

"In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said restaurant employees first told him there were no tables available before they said his clothes were inappropriate. 

The Hall of Famer claimed he was wearing designer casual pants.

"I would have been fine if they would have said just no tables," Wilkins said

In response, the restaurant said it holds to a business casual dress code that prohibits "athletic clothing."

"The definition of 'casual' is ever evolving, we strive to maintain our policy requirements daily," an official statement from Le Bilboquet said. 

While critics posted online reviews of the restaurant claiming some people were turned away from the restaurant with "athletic clothing" while similarly dressed customers were allowed in, Wilkins later thanked people for supporting him.

"Yup racism knows no boundaries man," Wilkins said in a reply to a tweet. 

A statue of Wilkins stands outside State Farm Arena. Wilkins, also known as the "Human Highlight Film," leads the Hawks franchise in career points scored and games played.

Wilkins is an analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on Bally Sports Southeast and is in his 12th season as the Vice President of Basketball for the Atlanta Hawks.

