HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 4-year-old left behind by mom at downtown Houston bus station

Houston police are asking for your help in finding a 4-year-old boy who was reportedly left alone at a downtown bus station last week.

Police say a relative of little Marceliano Pinkney contacted the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida to report the child's mother left him alone on Dec. 15 at the Greyhound bus station in the 2100 block of Main St.

The boy's mother then departed to Florida.

Houston police say Florida authorities interviewed the mother and then contacted HPD's Missing Persons Unit on Thursday morning.

It is believed little Marceliano boarded a bus with an adult male the same day he was left behind.

The boy is described as 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning Marceliano, you should contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.